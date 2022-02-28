Ariana De Bose, Jessica Chastain, Alexandra Daddario and Hannah Waddingham Shine in De Beers at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- De Beers Jewellers natural & responsibly sourced diamonds shined on SAG Award winners Ariana De Bose, Jessica Chastain and Hannah Waddingham and SAG Award Ambassador and nominee Alexandra Daddario at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Dancer-turned-actor Ariana DeBose triumphantly won her first Screen Actors Guild Award for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of West Side Story. She looked radiant in a sensationally beautiful diamond necklace and bracelet paired perfectly with classic diamond studs and a selection of rings.
"When I saw the jewelry from De Beers, I knew they were the perfect pieces for this big night. Sustainability is as important to me as the design of the jewelry, so wearing natural diamonds that are both beautiful and responsibly sourced is a dream scenario," Ariana said of her De Beers Jewellers look for the evening.
Ariana's styling duo Zadrian + Sarah said of the look, "For Ariana's incredible SAG look, we wanted jewelry that felt fresh and modern while leaning into the glamour of her gown and De Beers Jewellers had the perfect pieces. The radiance of the natural diamonds and intricate details of the jewelry - from the statement necklace to the ring - popped against Ariana's hot-pink gown. Her look perfectly embodied a new generation's take on old-Hollywood glamour."
Actor, presenter, and SAG Award winner for her role as Tammy in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Jessica Chastain looked stunning in a metallic suit pared with pieces from one of jewelry house's latest high jewelry collections, Reflections of Nature. The Namib Wonder diamond climber earrings were perfectly paired alongside two complementary rings.
Actor and SAG Award Ambassador Alexandra Daddario walked the red carpet in a glamourous gold ensemble accented by natural De Beers diamonds. Alexandra's look included a pair of dazzling floral statement earrings paired with a matching ring to complete her look.
De Beers Jewellers looks at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards include:
Ariana De Bose
- De Beers Assana Diamond Necklace, 37.47 carats
- De Beers Aden Diamond Bracelet, 16.68 carats
- De Beers DB Classic Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings, 4.04 carats
- De Beers Volute Diamond Ring, 6.80 carats
- De Beers Aura Pear Cut Solitaire Diamond Ring, 3.09 carats
Jessica Chastain
- De Beers Reflections of Nature Namib Wonder Climber Earrings, 14.56 carats
- De Beers Reflections of Nature Namib Wonder Open Ring, 3.98 carats
- De Beers Reflections of Nature Namib Wonder Ring, 2.59 carats
Alexandra Daddario
- De Beers Aria Fancy Color High Jewelry Diamond Earrings, 20.38 carats
- De Beers Aria Fancy Color High Jewelry Diamond Ring, 6.21 carats
Hannah Waddingham
- De Beers Talisman Yellow Rough and Smaller Pave Diamond Drop Earrings, 21.04 carats
- De Beers DB Classic Round Brilliant Diamond Line Bracelet, 9.79 carats
- De Beers Aella Ring, 7.81 carats
Download images here
About De Beers Jewellers
Founded in London, with a flagship store on Old Bond Street and a presence in the most exclusive locations around the world, De Beers Jewellers is the pinnacle of luxury diamond jewelry. Building on De Beers' 130 years of expertise, the House glorifies the world's most beautiful diamonds through creativity and craftsmanship in bold, distinctive designs.
De Beers is invested in ensuring all the diamonds it discovers create a lasting positive impact for people and the places where they are found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, in which communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained, and the natural environment is protected. We call this long-term commitment Building Forever.
De Beers Jewellers has 30 stores globally and ships to 15 markets via debeers.com.
SOURCE DE BEERS
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.