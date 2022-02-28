Video Surveillance as a Service Market to Grow by USD 7.45 Bn | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The video surveillance as a service market is expected to grow by USD 7.45 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.56%, according to Technavio's estimates.
Video Surveillance as a Service Market 2022-2026: Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
- Video Surveillance as a Service Market size
- Video Surveillance as a Service Market trends
- Video Surveillance as a Service Market industry analysis
Video Surveillance as a Service Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
By end-user, the market has been segmented into commercial, industrial, and residential. The commercial segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Retail stores are increasingly adopting security solutions because of the rising instances of theft.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East And Africa. North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.
Video Surveillance as a Service Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The rise in the adoption of security solutions from the commercial sector is driving the video surveillance as a service market growth. However, factors such as rising privacy and security concerns may impede the market growth.
To help businesses improve their market position, the video surveillance as a service market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ADT Inc., Advanced Control Corp., Avid Communications LLC, Camcloud Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudastructure Inc., ControlByNet LLC, D-Link Corp., Drive Headquarters Inc., Eagle Eye Networks Inc., Envysion Inc., Genetec Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Iveda Solutions Inc., Napco Security Technologies Inc., NW Security Group Ltd., Pacific Control Systems, Robert Bosch GmbH, VIVOTEK Inc., and Axis Communications AB. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
- ADT Inc. - The company offers video surveillance systems such Real-time monitoring, Cloud Storage, and On-site storage.
- Camcloud Inc. - The company offers video surveillance as a service such as Video Management Software (VMS), AXIS Companion, and AXIS Camera Station.
- Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers cloud video surveillance solutions such as Cloud storage, Open device support, and Camera controls.
Video Surveillance as a Service Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will help video surveillance as a service market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the size of the video surveillance as a service market and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the video surveillance as a service market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of video surveillance as a service market vendors
Video Surveillance As A Service Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.56%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 7.45 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
14.57
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ADT Inc., Advanced Control Corp., Avid Communications LLC, Camcloud Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudastructure Inc., ControlByNet LLC, D-Link Corp., Drive Headquarters Inc., Eagle Eye Networks Inc., Envysion Inc., Genetec Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Iveda Solutions Inc., Napco Security Technologies Inc., NW Security Group Ltd., Pacific Control Systems, Robert Bosch GmbH, VIVOTEK Inc., and Axis Communications AB
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Solution
- Market segments
- Comparison by Solution
- Hosted - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Managed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Solution
Customer Landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ADT Inc.
- Axis Communications AB
- Camcloud Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- D-Link Corp.
- Eagle Eye Networks Inc.
- Genetec Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Napco Security Technologies Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
