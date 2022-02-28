Automotive Brake-by-wire Systems Market to Grow by USD 8.04 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest automotive brake-by-wire systems market report by Technavio infers that the greater effectiveness and efficiency of brake-by-wire systems are driving this market's growth,
resulting in market growth of USD 8.04 billion from 2021 to 2026.
Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive brake-by-wire systems market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Brake-by-wire Systems Market size
- Automotive Brake-by-wire Systems Market trends
- Automotive Brake-by-wire Systems Market industry analysis
Vendor Landscape
The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Aisin Corp., Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Brembo Spa, Continental AG, Haldex AB, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Knorr Bremse AG, KSR International Inc., Mando Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, SFS Group AG, Veoneer Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG, among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.
Key Market Segmentation
- Segmentation by vehicle type:
- Electric:
- The electric segment will contribute largely to the overall market growth during the forecast period.
- The high penetration rate of advanced electronic systems in hybrid, all-electric, and plug-in hybrid vehicles is driving the segment. Government incentives for the purchase of hybrid and electric vehicles, improving infrastructure to support electric vehicles, and growing focus on reducing the automotive industry's carbon footprints are increasing their demand globally.
- Non-electric
Regional Market Outlook
APAC will contribute to 52% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the high-volume sales of hybrid passenger vehicles fitted with brake-by-wire systems from automakers. If we look at the country-wise market growth, China and Japan will contribute to the highest market growth.
Latest Trends and Drivers in the Automotive Brake-by-wire Systems Market
- Market Driver:
- Greater effectiveness and efficiency of brake-by-wire systems:
These systems gather data from different sensors such as wheel speed sensors, acceleration sensors, and steering angle sensors. The complied data allows the systems to react quickly. Brake-by-wire systems are also characterized by their smoother, vibration-free, and noiseless operations. Such benefits are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
- Market Trend:
- Growing focus on improving the reliability of electronic braking systems:
Technical issues and malfunctioning associated with the electronic braking systems have periodically led to vehicle recalls. This has compelled automakers and advanced braking system developers to collaborate and make them fail-proof. Braking systems, like brake-by-wire systems, are becoming increasingly reliable, their adoption will increase in the global automotive market during the forecast period.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive brake-by-wire systems market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive brake-by-wire systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive brake-by-wire systems market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive brake-by-wire systems market vendors
Related Reports:
Automotive Digital Key Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Automotive Ethernet Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Automotive Brake-by-wire Systems Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.31%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 8.04 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
21.86
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 52%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Aisin Corp., Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Brembo Spa, Continental AG, Haldex AB, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Knorr Bremse AG, KSR International Inc., Mando Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, SFS Group AG, Veoneer Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
