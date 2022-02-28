Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market to Grow by USD 15.89 bn | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The botanical and plant-derived drugs market is expected to grow by USD 15.89 bn from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
For additional highlights related to the market, Request a Free Sample Report.
Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market 2022-2026: Scope
The botanical and plant-derived drugs market report covers the following areas:
- Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market size
- Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market trends
- Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market industry analysis
Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges
The increase in government initiatives is driving the botanical and plant-derived drugs market growth. Herbal medicines are getting significant attention from global healthcare systems. Governments across various countries have made substantial research investments in herbal medicines. Such initiatives will drive market growth during the forecast period.
The low acceptance among physicians is challenging the botanical and plant-derived drugs market growth. For instance, many physicians warn diabetic patients against taking herbal medicines, as there is no proper regulatory mechanism. Such issues may hamper the growth prospects of the market during the forecast period.
Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
By product, the market has been segmented into plant derived drugs and botanical drugs. The plant-derived drugs segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing need for effective drugs for the treatment of chronic disorders such as cancer and diabetes has fueled the demand for plant-derived drugs.
By geography, the market has been segmented into Asia, Europe, North America, and Rest Of World (ROW). Asia will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.
Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Free Sample
Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market, including Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH, and Co. KG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Novartis AG, Pierre Fabre SA, Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc., Quintis (Australia) Pty Ltd., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tilray Inc., and Verdure Sciences Inc. among others.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.
Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist botanical and plant-derived drugs market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the botanical and plant-derived drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the botanical and plant-derived drugs market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of botanical and plant-derived drugs market vendors
Related Reports:
New Drug Delivery Systems Market by Route of Administration and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Botanical And Plant-Derived Drugs Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 15.89 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.02
Regional analysis
Asia, Europe, North America, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
Asia at 45%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, Japan, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH and Co. KG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Novartis AG, Pierre Fabre SA, Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc., Quintis (Australia) Pty Ltd., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tilray Inc., and Verdure Sciences Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Plant derived drugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Botanical drugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bayer AG
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
- Novartis AG
- Pierre Fabre SA
- Sanofi SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.