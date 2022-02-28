Emesent Hovermap ST sets survey grade standard for autonomous LiDAR mapping

BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emesent announced the launch of Hovermap ST, the latest version of their world-leading Hovermap autonomy and mapping payload. The tough, lightweight, IP65 rated Hovermap ST includes Emesent's new Automated Ground Control feature.
This powerful combination is poised to set the standard for survey grade autonomous LiDAR mapping in challenging environments.
Since 2019, Hovermap has earned a reputation for its versatility, ease of use, and mapping data quality. With thousands of hours of autonomous flight logged by customers, it is the most proven LiDAR mapping and autonomy solution for challenging GPS-denied environments.
Simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) based systems have proved their value for rapid mapping of complex environments, but achieving survey grade accuracy and repeatability has been a challenge in some environments. This is no longer the case with Hovermap ST and the Automated Ground Control feature, as the feature enhances the SLAM solution to remove SLAM drift and produce survey grade, georeferenced point clouds.
"This is a huge step forward for mobile mapping, providing unrivaled SLAM accuracy and workflow efficiencies," said Emesent CEO and Co Founder Dr Stefan Hrabar.
Emesent ground control targets are placed in the environment and captured in a Hovermap ST scan. The targets are automatically detected by Emesent's SLAM processing engine and used to improve the SLAM result and automatically georeference the point cloud. The process includes automated constellation matching between detected targets and known survey coordinates, eliminating manual work.
Hovermap ST has been redesigned from the ground up and features a powerful embedded computer for autonomy and mapping, and an accessory expansion port to further enhance its capabilities. The rotating LiDAR produces up to 600,000 points per second in dual return mode, covering a near spherical field of view.
Hovermap's Tap-to-Fly autonomy feature enables Guided Exploration in previously inaccessible areas beyond line of sight and communication range. The omnidirectional Collision Avoidance and smart Return-To-Home functions ensure assets are kept safe and equipment isn't damaged or lost.
This powerful combination of precision engineering, world leading SLAM algorithms, and robust drone autonomy capabilities provide accurate LiDAR mapping for as-builts, surveys, or inspections.
Now, Hovermap ST with the Automated Ground Control feature will empower users to capture these environments and others more accurately and faster than ever before.
Find out more on the Emesent website.
Contact: Kym Morley, kym.morley@emesent.io
SOURCE Emesent
