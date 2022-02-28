ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of First Horizon Corporation

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by First Horizon Corporation FHN and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by TD Bank Group TD. Stockholders will receive $25.00 for each share of First Horizon Corporation stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $13.4 billion and is expected to close by the end of the year.
If you are a stockholder of First Horizon Corporation and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/fhn/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).
Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.
