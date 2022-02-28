Buell Unveiling World's Fastest Touring Bike in Daytona Beach Florida

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buell Motorcycle is back and unveiling a future touring model at Daytona Bike Week 2022. On Saturday, March 5th at 12:30pm, Buell will pull the cover off their new SuperTouring 1190 prototype at their Destination Daytona booth. Built in America, the Buell SuperTouring 1190 will be the world's fastest production touring bike.
"We've taken the Buell DNA customers know and love, and applied to the performance touring segment, developing a topline touring bike that will lead the American market in speed, handling and performance," said Bill Melvin, CEO of Buell Motorcycle Co. adding, "the Buell SuperTouring 1190 is a next level touring bike with designs that will bring excitement back to American touring motorcycles! Plus, in spite of supply chain headwinds, it's on target for production to start this fall!"
Buell's entry into the Super Touring segment won't go unnoticed by the competition. The model will harness the Buell 1190cc V-twin engine producing an industry-leading 185hp with 101 ft. lbs. of torque. The SuperTouring 1190 will retain Buell's famous Fuel in Frame handling, but will exhibit a more upright riding position, variable mounting points for hard or soft bags, and room for rider customization with aftermarket touring accessories. Reservations for production slots for the SuperTouring 1190 model go live on March 5th. Suggested retail starts at $21,995 with production planned for Fall 2022.
Opportunities to reserve a production slot for the SuperTouring 1190 model will be available by placing a $25 reservation at http://www.BuellMotorcycle.com or by visiting the Daytona Bike Week Buell display at Destination Daytona from March 5 - 13th. You'll receive a limited-edition Buell hat too!
Learn more about what the future has to offer from Buell at Daytona Bike Week 2022 with the unveiling of the new SuperTouring and Baja DR model prototypes on Saturday March 5th. Both motorcycles will be available for customers to view March 5th to 13th at Destination Daytona in the booths 100 yards north of JP Cycles Superstore.
Buell is back and delivering excitement at every turn.
For future Buell updates, follow our news page on our website and our social media pages.
Website: http://www.BuellMotorcycle.com
Email for Information: Info@BuellMotorcycle.com (Press: Please put "Press" in the subject line)
Media Contact
Marketing, Buell Motorcycle Co, +1 6167195917, marketing@buellmotorcycle.com
SOURCE Buell Motorcycle Co
