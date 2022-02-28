BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. NOTICE TO THE MARKET: Filing of Form 20-F

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Santander Brasil") (B3: SANB11) announces that its Annual Report on Form 20-F (the "20-F"), reporting its financial and operational data for 2021, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, and with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, or CVM, on February 28, 2022. The document has been posted on Santander Brasil's website, https://www.santander.com.br/ri.
The 20-F contains detailed information about Santander Brasil, including certifications under the U.S. Sarbanes-Oxley Act, which attest to the effectiveness of Santander Brasil's internal controls and procedures. Santander Brasil's independent auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes, issued an audit opinion on the financial statements and the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting as of December 31, 2021.
Santander Brasil's shareholders may receive a hard copy of this document, which contains the Company's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, upon request. Requests should be directed to:
Investor Relations Department
Av. Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, 2235 - 26º Floor
04543-011 - São Paulo / SP – Brasil
Phone: +55 (11) 3553 3300
E-mail: ri@santander.com.br
São Paulo, February 28, 2022.
Angel Santodomingo
Investor Relations Officer
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital
CNPJ/MF: 90.400.888/0001-42
NIRE: 35.300.332.067
Contact:
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. – Investor Relations
São Paulo - SP
ri@santander.com.br
Phone: 55-11-3553-3300
SOURCE Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.