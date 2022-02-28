Aspen Aerogels, Inc. to Present at 2nd Annual Cowen Mobility Disruption Conference

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. ASPN ("Aspen", the "Company"), a technology leader in sustainability solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the 2nd Annual Cowen Mobility Disruption Conference. Participating for Aspen will be Donald R. Young, President & CEO; John F. Fairbanks, VP, CFO and Treasurer; and Ricardo C. Rodriguez, Chief Strategy Officer.
2nd Annual Cowen Mobility Disruption Conference / March 2, 2022 (Virtual Event)
Aspen management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the 2nd Annual Cowen Mobility Conference, to be held online (virtual) on Wednesday March 2, 2022. In addition, Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne (Sustainable Energy & Mobility Tech) will host a fireside chat with Don Young on March 2, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
You can register for the live video webcast of the fireside chat online at https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen110/aspn/2011900. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aspen's website after March 2, 2022 at www.aerogel.com.
For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management, please contact your Cowen representative.
About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.
Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability. The company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin® products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle market. The company's carbon aerogel program seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of electric vehicles. Aspen's Spaceloft® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform™ into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facilities. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com.
SOURCE Aspen Aerogels, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.