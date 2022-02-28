NIM Group Closes Acquisition of Plateplus, Inc., Windsor, CO Plant

NORFOLK, Neb., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NIM Group, one of the nation's largest family-owned networks of steel service centers announced today that NIM Group has acquired Plateplus, Inc.'s Windsor, Colo., plant.
The acquisition further expands NIM Group's product lines and processing capabilities. NIM Group now has 17 locations stretching from New Jersey to Washington with daily deliveries to customers in thirty states.
"We are pleased to welcome the Windsor team to the NIM Group family," Arnie Robinson, President and COO of NIM Group, said. "This facility is a great fit to continue our growth and investment in the Western United States."
Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP is acting as legal counsel to NIM Group.
About Plateplus, Inc.
Plateplus, Inc. supplies hot-rolled steel coil, sheet, and plate from six steel service centers strategically located throughout the U.S. Its Windsor, Colo., plant processes hot rolled steel coils into sheet and plate products. Plateplus, Inc., is a member of the Metal Service Center Institute (MSCI). For more information, visit www.plateplus.com.
About NIM Group
NIM Group is one of the nation's largest family-owned networks of steel service centers. It was created from multiple acquisitions completed by Norfolk Iron & Metal (Norfolk Iron) to create a parent identity for each of its brands, Norfolk Iron, Metalwest, and Cd'A Metals. NIM Group now services customers across the U.S. from Washington to New Jersey, stocking a wide variety of products. NIM Group is a member of the Metal Service Center Institute (MSCI). For more information, visit www.nimgroup.com.
SOURCE NIM Group
