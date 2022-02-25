CIBC donates $200,000 to support urgent humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today it is donating $200,000 to three organizations focused on providing immediate humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.
"The people of Ukraine are in need of immediate support," said Victor Dodig, President and CEO of CIBC. "Due to the urgent nature of this situation, we are joining Canadians and people from around the world in supporting ongoing efforts to help provide Ukrainians with humanitarian aid."
The donation includes:
- $100,000 to the UNICEF Canada Ukraine Appeal, which is focused on providing humanitarian aid to children and families and protecting children's rights, while responding to the vulnerabilities caused by the dual crises of conflict and COVID-19.
- $50,000 to Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal, which will enable the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to respond to humanitarian needs generated by the recent crisis in Ukraine. This includes supporting preparedness, immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency, and other critical humanitarian activities as needs arise.
- $50,000 to United Nations Refugee Agency Canada (UNHCR), which will help ensure that Ukrainians forced to flee their homes are sheltered and safe.
Canadians can make a donation during this difficult time to the UNICEF Canada Ukraine Appeal, the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal, and the United Nations Refugee Agency Canada.
Funds will be used to enable these organizations to provide immediate and ongoing relief efforts, shelter and safety, long-term recovery, resiliency, and other critical humanitarian needs to Ukrainians of all ages.
About CIBC
CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 11 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.
