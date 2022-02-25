Taiga (TBL) Q4 margin impacted by commodity price fluctuations

BURNABY, BC, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 Earnings Results

The Company's consolidated net sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 were $412.5 million compared to $411.3 million over the same quarter last year.

Gross margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 decreased to $54.3 million from $60.4 million over the same quarter last year.

Net earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 were $10.3 million compared to net earnings of $17.6 million over the same quarter last year.

EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $17.4 million compared to an EBITDA of $29.4 million for the same quarter last year.

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Earnings Results

Sales for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $2,219.7 million compared to $1,589.1 million in the prior year. The increase in sales by $630.6 million or 40% was largely due to increased selling prices for commodity products.

Gross margin dollars for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased to $300.2 million from $225.2 million over the same period last year. The increase was primarily from higher selling prices for commodity products.

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $92.7 million compared to $70.8 million in the prior year.

EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $145.2 million compared to $116.9 million in the prior year.

Management Update on the COVID-19 Pandemic

The outbreak of the coronavirus, also known as "COVID-19", has spread across the globe and is impacting worldwide economic activity. Conditions surrounding the coronavirus continue to rapidly evolve and government authorities have implemented emergency measures to mitigate the spread of the virus. As at the financial statement approval date, the pandemic has had a positive impact on Taiga's business and financial performance in fiscal 2020 and the first half of fiscal 2021. This is a direct result of the increased demand for detached housing, record high commodity prices and low borrowing rates experienced during the pandemic. However, commodity prices did fall dramatically during the Company's third quarter of fiscal 2021 which had a material impact on its results. The extent to which these events may continue to impact the Company's business activities in the same manner in future periods will depend on a number of factors, such as the ultimate geographic spread of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, travel restrictions, the rate at which vaccines are administered, the effectiveness of vaccines against the coronavirus and its mutations, subsequent outbreaks, business disruptions, and the effectiveness of actions taken in Canada, the United States and other countries to contain and treat the disease, the demand for detached housing in North America, future commodity prices, interest rates and the strength of the general economy. These events are highly uncertain and as such, the Company cannot predict with any certainty how the progression of the coronavirus pandemic and these events will ultimately impact the Company's financial performance beyond fiscal year 2021.

Consolidated Statement of Earnings

For the Three Months Ended



December 31, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) 2021 2020 Sales $412,461 $411,283 Gross margin 54,285 60,361 Distribution expense 6,861 7,439 Selling and administration expense 32,789 26,602 Finance expense 1,724 2,057 Subordinated debt interest expense 219 219 Other income (17) (28) Earnings before income taxes 12,709 24,072 Income tax expense 2,427 6,437 Net earnings $10,282 $17,635 Net earnings per share(1) $0.10 $0.16 EBITDA(2) 17,425 29,410







The following is the reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA:





December 31,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2021 2020

Net earnings

10,282 17,635

Income tax expense

2,427 6,437

Finance and subordinated debt interest expense

1,943 2,276

Amortization

2,773 3,062

EBITDA

17,425 29,410















Consolidated Statement of Earnings

For the Year Ended



December 31, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) 2021 2020 Sales $2,219,674 $1,589,123 Gross margin 300,192 225,170 Distribution expense 27,569 26,843 Selling and administration expense 138,282 95,648 Finance expense 7,519 8,450 Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy - (2,919) Subordinated debt interest expense 875 875 Other expenses 285 63 Earnings before income taxes 125,662 96,210 Income tax expense 32,976 25,384 Net earnings $92,686 $70,826 Net earnings per share(1) $0.85 $0.64 EBITDA(2) 145,181 116,904







The following is the reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA:





December 31,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2021 2020

Net earnings

92,686 70,826

Income tax expense

32,976 25,384

Finance and subordinated debt interest expense

8,394 9,325

Amortization

11,125 11,369

EBITDA

145,181 116,904















Notes: (1) Earnings per share is calculated using the weighted average number of shares. (2) Reference is made above to EBITDA, which represents earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization. As there is no generally accepted method of calculating EBITDA, the measure as calculated by Taiga might not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other issuers. EBITDA is presented as management believes it is a useful indicator of a company's ability to meet debt service and capital expenditure requirements and because management interprets trends in EBITDA as an indicator of relative operating performance. EBITDA should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to net income or cash flows as determined in accordance with IFRS. For the disclosure of the manner in which EBITDA is calculated and reconciliation to net earnings refer to the "EBITDA" section of the Company's management's discussion and analysis which will be available shortly on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The foregoing selected financial information is qualified in its entirety by and should be read in conjunction with, our audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and accompanying notes and management's discussion and analysis which will be available shortly on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

