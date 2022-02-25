Arlington Asset Investment Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. AAIC (the "Company") announced today that the Company will release results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 and will hold a conference call for investors at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 3, 2022 to discuss the results.
Investors wishing to listen to the earnings call at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 3, 2022, may do so via the Internet at: http://www.arlingtonasset.com/index.php?s=19
Replays of the earnings call will be available for 60 days via webcast at the Internet address provided above, beginning two hours after the call ends.
About the Company
The Company currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets and has elected to be taxed as a REIT. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.
SOURCE Arlington Asset Investment Corp.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.