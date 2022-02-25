Ukraine: iA Financial Group donates $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group announces a $100,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Relief Fund.
The funds raised will enable the Red Cross to carry out relief efforts, support affected individuals and communities in their long-term recovery, build resiliency and conduct other essential humanitarian activities in response to emerging needs in Ukraine and neighbouring countries, including among displaced populations.
"We would like to express our support to the Ukrainian communities in Canada and in the United States, which are represented among our employees, distributors and clients," stated Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer, iA Financial Group. "Our thoughts and hopes for a peaceful resolution of this conflict are with you."
About iA Financial Group
iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is one of Canada's largest public companies and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).
iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.
SOURCE iA Financial Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.