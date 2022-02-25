UKRAINE ATTACK IS AN ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
The following is a message from Lewis R. Sifford, National President of the American Board of Trial Advocates:
As an organization whose mission is rooted in the Rule of Law, the American Board of Trial Advocates stands for all people committed to fundamental human rights, chief among them – rights to life, liberty, and personal security. ABOTA's faithfulness to the Seventh Amendment derives from our core belief in self-governance and independence ensured by the Rule of Law. Any threat to our core beliefs is a threat to our mission, and we are compelled to protest the injustice or deem ourselves complicit in it.
Russia's unprovoked attack upon the sovereign nation of Ukraine is an assault on the Rule of Law that cannot be ignored or silently dismissed. The consequences of Russia's horrific invasion ripple through every aspect of our freedoms. ABOTA supports the inalienable right of the Ukrainian people to independently govern themselves through the form of government they have chosen – a democracy. Without our unwavering dedication to this imperative, the tenets of our Constitution are meaningless.
ABOTA stands united with Ukraine and all who have ties to Ukraine, as they continue to fight the ground war. As Martin Luther King, Jr. said: "We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly. Never again can we afford to live with the narrow, provincial 'outside agitator' idea."
About the American Board of Trial Advocates
Founded in 1958, ABOTA is a national association of experienced trial lawyers and judges. ABOTA and its members are dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the civil jury trial right provided by the 7th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. ABOTA membership consists of more than 7,300 lawyers and judges spread among 96 Chapters in all 50 States and the District of Columbia.
For more information contact:
Brian Tyson at (800) 932-2682
briant@abota.org
SOURCE American Board of Trial Advocates
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.