Insights on the Textile Recycling Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Textile Waste, Distribution Channel, End-use and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Textile Recycling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global textile recycling market reached a value of US$ 5.02 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.86 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.6% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Textile recycling refers to the method of reprocessing and reusing old clothing, scarps, and fibrous waste materials. Generally, these materials are recovered from discarded clothes, carpets, furniture, tires, footwear, and other non-durable goods, such as towels and sheets. Textile recycling offers several environmental and economic benefits, such as reducing land and water pollution, minimizing dependence on virgin fibers, curbing usage of chemical dyes, and optimum consumption of energy and water. In recent times, it has emerged as an effective method for sustainability development in the apparel industry. Owing to these benefits, recycled textiles find wide applications across several end-use industries, including apparel, home furnishings, and other industrial sectors, such as retail, automotive, mining, building, construction, etc.



The increasing demand for recycled textile is primarily driven by the rising environmental concerns towards the detrimental impact of waste incineration, heavy industrial discharges from textile mills, and depletion of raw materials, such as silk, wool, etc. Furthermore, the growing production of synthetic and polyester fabrics have led to the high emission levels of greenhouse gases, thereby fueling the need for recycled fabrics on a global level. Apart from this, the growing public awareness towards the importance of recycling old clothes coupled with the increasing number of collection bins for cloth sorting, have further propelled the market growth.

Additionally, various recycling companies are launching informative initiatives regarding textile recycling along with introducing door-to-door pickup programs for old garments. Furthermore, these companies are also adopting innovative strategies for picking up post-consumer clothing materials by installing attractive cloth bins in public places such as parking spaces, parks, shopping malls, walkways, and other high visibility locations. In addition to this, several technological upgradations supported by the rising penetration of automation in the recycled textile industry have also catalyzed the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Anandi Enterprises, American Textile Recycling Service, Boer Group Recycling Solutions, I:Collect GmbH, Infinited Fiber Company, Patagonia, Prokotex, Pure Waste Textiles, Retex Textiles, Unifi, Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report1. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global textile recycling market?

2. What will be the global textile recycling market outlook during the forecast period (2022-2027)?

3. What was the global textile recycling market size in 2021?

4. What are the major global textile recycling market drivers?

5. What are the major global textile recycling market trends?

6. What is the global textile recycling market breakup by product type?

7. What is the global textile recycling market breakup by textile waste?

8. What is the global textile recycling market breakup by distribution channel?

9. What is the global textile recycling market breakup by end use?

10. What are the major regional markets in the global textile recycling industry?

11. Who are the leading global textile recycling industry players?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Textile Recycling Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Cotton Recycling

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Wool Recycling

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Polyester & Polyester Fibre Recycling

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Nylon & Nylon Fibre Recycling

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Textile Waste

7.1 Pre-consumer Textile

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Post-consumer Textile

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Online Channel

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Retail & Departmental Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End Use

9.1 Apparel

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Industrial

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Home Furnishings

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Non-woven

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Anandi Enterprises

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 American Textile Recycling

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Boer Group Recycling Solutions

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 I: Collect

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Infinited Fiber Company

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Patagonia

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Prokotex

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Pure Waste Textiles

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Retex Textiles Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Unifi Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

