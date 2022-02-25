PHOTO FILE and IMORTA Announce Vivica A. Fox and Ginuwine Digital Collectable Collectible Release

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PHOTO FILE INC and IMORTA Holdings, LLC announce the upcoming NFT Legends launch celebrating actress Vivica A. Fox and legendary R&B artist Ginuwine. These Legendary NFTs are minted on OpenSea and available on the official IMORTA.com website. The NFTs represent a collaboration between IMORTA and the celebrities to create these officially licensed sets showcasing two iconic entertainment personalities.

To engage collectors of all levels, several editions of the Vivica Fox and Ginuwine NFTs will be offered. Each limited-edition series (Fox – 1 of 1, 1 of 200, and two 1 of 1000's) (Ginuwine – 1 of 1, 1 of 10, 1 of 100, 1 of 2600 – Legends Anniversary Edition) will feature varying compositions of both entertainers, including animation and sound. Digital illustrator Clark Mitchell is the creative force behind the Hollywood star's NFT collections. Mitchell has spent his 30-year long career designing for iconic companies including Star Wars, Disney, Lucas Arts, Coca-Cola, and other international brands.

"We're thrilled to expand our NFT collections with two household names in the entertainment industry, so their fans can collect in honor of their legendary careers," said IMORTA Co-Founder Jason Rebeiro. "We are extremely proud of these new NFT sets, which are the collective effort of creative artists and entertainment industry executives who want to deliver best-in-class NFT artwork to fans and establish a community of collectors."

From acclaimed television shows and movies, the two entertainment legends aren't slowing down any time soon. Ms. Fox, best known for her blockbuster roles in Independence Day (1996), Set It Off (1996), and Soul Food (1997), continues to shape the entertainment industry as an award-winning actress, producer, and television host. "I'm excited to announce that my Official NFT… will be dropping on IMORTA.com," said the actress.

Ginuwine has been an accomplished star since his chart topping hit, "Pony" debuted in 1996. From music to acting and – close to his heart – charity, the artist has more to give. Ginuwine continues to electrify stages on tour and inspire generations of artists and fans. "Ya'll don't want to miss this … thank you so much IMORTA…," announced the entertainer when speaking about the NFT drop.

Photo File and IMORTA collaborated on several "Legends of Baseball" NFTs featuring some of the sport's greatest players, which will also be released on the platform. The Photo File brand has been synonymous with sports imagery since its founding in 1987, owns a library of more than two million sports images, and is a subsidiary of Globe Entertainment and Media Corp. (https://globecorp.co).

To learn more about the IMORTA NFT collections for Vivica A. Fox, Ginuwine and more, visit https://www.imorta.com.

