HUAWEI Opens First Canadian Retail Location in Toronto with Plans for Rapid Expansion

The Huawei Store in Store brings innovative products and technologies from Huawei to over 15 Canada Computers locations across Canada.

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, HUAWEI leading innovative technology company, establishes a new Canadian home in Canada Computers North York - for laptops, monitors, wearables, audio products, tablets and smart home devices. The opening of the first Canadian Store-in-Store location marks the beginning of retail expansion across Canada.

Huawei Stores offer an interactive shopping experience including consulting, sales, education, and ample space for the presentation and testing of the latest Huawei products. Fixtures will feature real sample devices allowing for a consumer connective experience to the product line-up and inter funtionalities between device categories.

More Canadian retail locations will rapidly open over the next few weeks, with plans to introduce the global stand alone Huawei Experience Store in the future. From now until Spring, Huawei will open 15 new Canada Computers store in store locations in major Canadian markets from coast-to-coast.

The new Huawei Store invites customers to experience for themselves the quality and diversity of the Huawei product range. "This is also a strong sign of our sustainable investment and our goal to strengthen the connection to the Canadian market," said Li Shilong, General Manager of Huawei Device BG Canada. "Huawei utilizes the power of digital solutions and technological innovations to improve and simplify life for our customers. With our new stores located across Canada, we can now respond even more closely to the individual needs and wishes of Canadians."

"Canada Computers is happy to welcome Huawei Canada partnership from coast to coast, starting with our North York location. This partnership signifies our commitment to showcasing leading global technology to enhance our customer retail experience." said Gordon Chan, CEO of Canada Computers & Electronics. "With 31 years of business, we look forward to elevating our portfolio by developing strong relations to advocate for a sustainable future."

Special opening goodies at the Grand Opening celebration

Huawei celebrates the opening with a special one day sales promotion and contest for the first customers. On the day of the opening, an exciting competition awaits visitors in the store: all visitors will have the chance to win prizes such as the HUAWEI MateView GT, FreeBuds Lipstick, Watch GT 2e watch and Huawei Sound Joy speaker. Everyone will also receive up to 50% off on selected HUAWEI products.

In harmony with Huawei's growing retail footprint, product releases advance with the latest 2022 MateBook laptop line-up now on display at Canada Computers.

About Huawei Device BG

Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world's population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in countries around the world, including Germany, Canada, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on over 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

About Canada Computers

Founded in 1991, Canada Computers & Electronics is a retailer of personal computers, IT and components, as well as consumer electronics. Over its 30-year history, they continue to provide customers with the best products at the best value that the computer retail world can offer. With a strengthening customer base and ever-growing demand across students, professionals, and families alike, Canada Computers & Electronics is now a trailblazing force with more than 1,000 employees staffing 40 store locations across Canada.

