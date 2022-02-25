ONE Gas Sets Record Date for 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. OGS will hold its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders as a virtual meeting only on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 9 a.m. Central Daylight Time. The meeting will also be audio webcast on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com.
The record date for determining shareholders entitled to receive notice of the meeting and to vote is March 28, 2022.
Date:
Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 9 a.m. CDT
Virtual:
Register to virtually attend the live online Annual Meeting at http://www.proxydocs.com/ogs
Webcast:
Log on to the webcast at http://www.onegas.com/investors/events-and-presentations
ONE Gas, Inc. OGS is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.
Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.
For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Analyst Contact:
Brandon Lohse
918-947-7472
Media Contact:
Leah Harper
918-947-7123
SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.