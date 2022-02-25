MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. TUSK (the "Company"), announced today that it will disclose its 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time. In conjunction with the earnings release, the Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year results the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time).
What:
Mammoth Energy Services' Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
When:
Friday, March 4, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern / 8:00 a.m. Central
How:
Live via phone – By dialing 1-201-389-0872 and ask for the Mammoth Energy Services call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below.
Where:
For those who cannot listen to the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes at https://ir.mammothenergy.com/events-presentations.
About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.
Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented infrastructure services company focused on the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its infrastructure services businesses. The Company also provides products and services to enable the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: infrastructure services, well completion services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services. For more information, please visit www.mammothenergy.com.
Contacts:
Mark Layton, CFO
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.
investors@mammothenergy.com
Rick Black / Ken Dennard
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
TUSK@dennardlascar.com
SOURCE Mammoth Energy Services
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.