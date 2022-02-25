Clean Futures Fund Forced to Suspend Humanitarian Operations at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant Due to Russian Invasion of Ukraine and Capture of the Facility

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Futures Fund learned yesterday that the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant has been seized by Russian Federation forces as part of their unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Approximately 50 power plant workers and a crew of the Chernobyl Fire Brigade are trapped at the plant without Ukrainian protection and are unable to leave.

The seizure of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant is a strategic asset. While no electricity has been created at Chernobyl since 2000, a large power transmission switch yard remains in operation which can affect the power grid throughout the region, including the capital of Kyiv. These courageous workers continue to work at the site of the world's worst nuclear power disaster to operate the power distribution center and manage critical functions related to spent nuclear fuel storage and the New Safe Confinement that protects humanity from the remains of the reactor destroyed during the catastrophe in 1986. They are now trapped, without access to food, medication, or a means to reunite with their families.

Clean Futures Fund is forced to immediately suspend its operations for 2022. This includes not being able to provide ongoing support to the power plant workers through our Chernobyl Workers Healthcare program, leaving them without medication for chronic illnesses like diabetes and thyroid disease. It also leaves the stray dogs and cats inside the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone without the support of our Dogs of Chernobyl program, which provides basic necessities like food and veterinary care, and the spay and neuter program that has helped reduce the wild dog population in the zone by 50%.

"We implore all of our supporters around the world to petition the elected officials of their country to demand the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine, and recognize the sovereignty of the Ukrainian people," said Dr. Jennifer Betz, Board Member of Clean Futures Fund. "Without immediate withdrawal, the outlook is dire - the families that we have supported for the last five years will be left to source and pay for their own lifesaving medications, and the dogs will be left to fend for themselves without food or medical support, in what is still the harsh months of winter."

About CLEAN FUTURES FUND:

Clean Futures Fund is a St. Louis, Missouri area-based U.S. 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established to raise awareness and provide international support for communities affected by industrial accidents and long-term remedial activities. The Fund identifies and finances humanitarian aid projects and the exchange of information and experiences from affected communities in order to support long-term remedial activities around the world. We are currently focusing our efforts on the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, the site of the world's largest nuclear disaster.

www.cleanfutures.org.

Contact:

Dr. Jennifer Betz

Board Member

330742@email4pr.com

503-799-6368

Available for interviews in person or virtually.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clean-futures-fund-forced-to-suspend-humanitarian-operations-at-chernobyl-nuclear-power-plant-due-to-russian-invasion-of-ukraine-and-capture-of-the-facility-301490882.html

SOURCE Clean Futures Fund