Dentainment Partners with Sunbit for BNPL at Dental Practices

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentainment provides digital marketing services to dental practices and focuses heavily on conversion rate optimization, so partnering with a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution is a must. Such a partnership will allow more new patients to schedule dental appointments and help them accept treatment plans more easily.

Sunbit is the BNPL technology built for dental practices. Currently, more than 85% of patients who apply can get their dental care and pay over time. Most importantly, that is done with fair and transparent rates and no penalties or late fees.

By providing access to Sunbit's financing option, dental practices can increase patient satisfaction, boost case acceptance, and ultimately experience increased levels of production.

According to Brad Newman, Founder and Chief Buzz Officer of Dentainment, "It was only a matter of time until practices started to offer BNPL options. This will become the standard across the industry, especially fee-for-service focused locations. Sunbit is the obvious choice to implement because of its practice-friendly terms and the quality of their product."

Sunbit is the de facto BNPL solution for need-to-have services and is now offered at more than 10,000 locations nationwide. As a category, BNPL had a breakout year in 2021, and more than 50% of Americans used a BNPL service. Many patients have used BNPL in other contexts, and it makes sense to extend that offer to dental.

Sunbit recently secured Unicorn status as it raised a $130M Series D round at a $1.1B valuation.

Sunbit powers the fast digital application process and manages the collections process, which ensures that dental practices get paid immediately, contributing directly to the cash flow of the business.

"Our solution is designed to bring best-in-breed BNPL technology to dental offices so patients can get the care they need when they need it without worrying about how to pay for it. From the 30-second application process to the incredibly high rates of approval, we're committed to helping both practices and patients win," said Robert Nunziato, head of Inside Sales and Sales Operations at Sunbit.

Dentainment will now refer its network of practices to Sunbit in order to enhance the payment experience for both patients and dental teams.

Brad Newman added, "Dentistry has needed a fresh payment option for patients for a long time. We feel BNPL through Sunbit will have a profound impact on the overall growth of dentistry for years to come."

