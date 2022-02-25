ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. AWF, a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.
Total net assets of the Fund on December 31, 2021 were $1,107,356,837 as compared with $1,119,559,569 on September 30, 2021 and $1,120,473,231 on December 31, 2020. On December 31, 2021, the net asset value per share was $12.84 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Total Net Assets
$1,107,356,837
$1,119,559,569
$1,120,473,231
NAV Per Share
$12.84
$12.98
$12.99
Shares Outstanding
86,229,677
86,229,677
86,229,677
For the period October 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021, total net investment income was $11,229,751 or $0.13 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(6,488,352) or $(0.08) per share for the same period.
Third Quarter
Ended
December 31, 2021
Second Quarter
Ended
September 30, 2021
Third Quarter
Ended
December 31, 2020
Total Net Investment
Income
$11,229,751
$14,120,459
$11,900,996
Per Share
$0.13
$0.16
$0.14
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
$(6,488,352)
$(5,787,757)
$77,583,147
Per Share
$(0.08)
$(0.07)
$0.90
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.
