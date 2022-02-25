Judicial Innovations Inks Partnership With Leading Off-Duty Management Software Provider PowerDetails

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Judicial Innovations, an Atlanta-based technology company specializing in solutions for courts and government, announced today it has partnered with PowerDetails, a leading provider of overtime and off-duty management software for law enforcement. Through the partnership, Judicial Innovations will serve as PowerDetails' preferred provider for processing payments with their shared agency customers.

"We are pleased to have formed this mutually beneficial partnership with PowerDetails," said Jarrett Gorlin, founder and CEO of Judicial Innovations. "Having served in local law enforcement for 25 years, I have seen firsthand the need for a solution like theirs, which helps drastically simplify the management of extra-duty officers and special events. We look forward to playing a key role as their preferred payment processor, offering them and their users the heightened level of service and accountability that they expect and deserve."

The new partnership marks Judicial Innovations' entry into the off-duty management space, which becomes the fifth payment vertical for which the company offers cloud-based solutions. The other four verticals are traffic court resolution, government payments, probation management and DUI schools.

"We are always looking for ways to better serve the needs of our law enforcement agencies," said Andy Rivera, president of PowerDetails. "Judicial Innovations' simple and efficient payment solutions made this collaboration a natural fit for us. We are thrilled to be introducing their payment processing services and believe this will be a successful partnership for all involved."

PowerDetails' mission is to help law enforcement agencies simplify their management of extra-duty officers and special events using software that is efficient, accurate and fair. The company's software helps agencies reduce the amount of time spent coordinating extra-duty jobs, from hours to mere minutes, while also streamlining all communications between the agency, its officers and the vendors that employ them directly. PowerDetails currently serves hundreds of agencies and 70,000+ users across the country. PowerDetails' open API enables integration between on-duty, overtime and off-duty scheduling systems to help enforce policy limits and enhance officer wellness.

About Judicial Innovations

Judicial Innovations is an Atlanta-based technology company that provides cloud-based platforms for traffic court resolution, government payments, probation management, DUI schools and off-duty management. Backed by a team with over 100 years of direct court experience, Judicial Innovations provides government agencies with the tools they need to improve efficiencies – at no cost to them. The company was named one of the Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) in 2021. Learn more at http://www.judicialinnovations.com.

About PowerDetails

PowerDetails is a leading provider of overtime and off-duty management software for law enforcement in hundreds of agencies and 70,000 + users throughout the country since 2006. For more information, please visit http://www.powerdetails.com.

