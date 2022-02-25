Casa Closes $1.2m Pre-Seed Round to Launch New "Business in a Box" for the Home Improvement Industry

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa , a South Florida-based technology startup that provides home improvement contractors turn-key software to run their business, announced today the closing of a $1.2 Million pre-seed fundraising round and the coming launch of their new platform. Hustle Fund, GS Futures, Chaos Capital, and other investors participated in the round.

Residential Home Improvement Contractors use Casa's new all-in-one platform for managing their website, SEO, social media management, customer relationship management (CRM), financing their customers, marketing automation, accessing business capital and increasing sales. This is all integrated into one powerful white-label website.

Founded in 2020, Casa is now coming out of stealth mode and formally announcing the launch of the third iteration of the platform called, "Ares". The Casa Platform launched its Beta in March of 2021. Casa has since been adopted by over 700 Contractors in all 50-states across over 100-different trades including: various remodeling specialties, roofing, HVAC, siding, pool construction, hardscaping, and others.

Casa helps contractors run more efficiently, get paid faster, and make more money per project. For example, Casa's proprietary financing technology has no additional costs to contractors and pre-qualifies over 85% of applicants without affecting their credit score. Offering financing through Casa enables Contractors end-customers to afford the scope they want and pay Contractors on-time. Casa's industry leading financing platform supports personal loans, promotional financing offers, unsecured credit cards, HELOC's, and home equity investments through dozens of partners including Foundation Finance Company, FTL Finance, Noah, Hometap, and more than a dozen other industry leading financing partners.

Casa is growing rapidly and the company projects reaching 1,000 new contractors per month by this summer. Casa's growth is powered by its low cost and ease of use. Starting at $99 a month, contractors can save thousands of dollars per year by using the Casa "business in a box" platform as opposed to paying multiple vendors for less powerful features with no interoperability.

"Contractors can launch a powerful world-class website that is fully integrated into our back-office software solutions in a matter of minutes and without any technical experience." said Santo J. Leo, CEO and Co-Founder of Casa. "In addition to enterprise-level software, our contractor customers have access to industry leading hands-on support to make digitizing their business seamless. Contractors have a dedicated Account Executive who trains all stakeholders including ownership, sales, service, financing, and accounting departments on Casa. Additionally, we provide phone and chat support for any in-field needs that may arise whether from the contractor or their end-customers."

Casa will use the funds to support the platform's continued growth to hire more sales and engineering talent. Casa is already in the final stages of closing its Seed round and plans to launch its new version, "Ares", this spring. Ares expands the CRM to include quoting, contract management, invoicing, digital payments, social media, marketing automation, and many other features.

