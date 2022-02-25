VOTI to Report Year End 2021 Results & Hold Call

MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - VOTI Detection Inc. VOTI ("VOTI" or the "Company") will release its financial results for Fiscal 2021 on Monday, February 28th, 2021. Rory Olson, CEO, and Daniel Menard, COO of VOTI, will hold a conference call to review the results at 9:00 a.m. (ET) the following day.
Details of the Conference Call
When: March 1st, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
Dial in number: (+1) 888 390 0546, (+1) 416 764 8688 or (+1) 514 225 6995
Conference call replay available until Tuesday, March 8th, 2021.
Recording Playback Number: (+1) 888 390 0541
Playback passcode: 334414#
To access the webcast, click on this link:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1531842&tp_key=095474aec9
The conference ID is 79334414.
About VOTI Detection
VOTI Detection, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE VOTI Detection Inc.
