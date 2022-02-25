Century Communities' Multifamily Division Breaks Ground in Lone Tree, CO on Mixed-Use Apartment Complex

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. CCS, a top 10 national homebuilder, announced that Century Living—the Company's fast-growing national multifamily and build-for-rent division—has closed on the land and broken ground on its 425-unit Lincoln Station Apartments project in Lone Tree, CO.
Steps from light rail transportation to the broader Denver metro, the project will feature lavish amenities, ground-level retail, private courtyards, balconies on all units, plus select units with scenic views of the mountains and downtown Denver. The mixed-use development is anticipated to open and begin lease-up in 2024.
"This is an exciting project that we are thrilled to see take form, encompassing market-leading amenities, floor plans and overall livability," said Jim Francescon, President of Century Living. "And with an exceptional location just steps from light rail and adjacent to I-25, residents will find it easy to get where they need to go—from commuting to downtown or the Denver Tech Center, to abundant options for dining, shopping, entertainment and outdoor recreation."
UNITS:
- 8 studio units
- 291 1BR units
- 106 2BR units
- 20 3BR units
- Average unit size: 811 square feet
AMENITIES:
- Two private courtyards
- Pool and multiple spas
- Multi-story fitness center
- Co-working area
- Rooftop deck
- Dog park
- Managed Wi-Fi
- Climbing boulder
- 3,000 square feet of retail space
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. CCS is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 40 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
