NearU Services Announces Appointment of Sue Young as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NearU Services ("NearU"), a founder-led premier home services platform, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Sue Young as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer. Young will bring nearly two decades of transactional legal experience to NearU. Young will report directly to NearU's Founder and CEO Ashish Achlerkar. In her role, Young will provide leadership on transaction-related legal matters, and further support NearU's rapid growth through building upon the company's legal and compliance infrastructure.
"At NearU, we've always maintained a forward-looking perspective on team building. With the rapid growth ahead of us, we are making a very important addition to our leadership team through the appointment of Sue Young. Sue has worked closely with our cross-functional teams and is very aligned with NearU's people-centric vision as well as our pragmatic and empathy-based deal making approach. I am confident of her cultural fit and her ability to provide critical leadership to our legal and compliance function. On behalf of the NearU team, I warmly welcome Sue to NearU and wish her great success in her role," said Ashish Achlerkar, NearU's Founder and CEO.
"I am very excited to be joining the NearU team as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer. I was drawn to NearU because of my belief in Ashish's servant-leadership approach, the clear vision of the company, my chemistry with NearU team members, and my alignment with the company's long-term purpose of building a cutting-edge, people-centric organization. I look forward to partnering with the NearU team to continue executing NearU's mission for the benefit of NearU team members and customers," said Sue Young.
Young is currently a Partner at Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard, LLP and will be joining the NearU team soon. Young has over 17 years of experience as a transactional attorney focusing on analyzing, structuring, negotiating, and closing sophisticated commercial transactions.
About NearU:
NearU is an employee and customer-centric provider of essential home services with a focus on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. NearU is well-capitalized and seeks to grow organically and through partnerships with leading HVAC and other skilled trade contractors. More information is available at www.NearU-Services.com.
