Village Square Pizza Legacy Lives On

CLEVELAND, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kind of One Concepts, a Cleveland-based hospitality group, which operates The Last Page restaurant in Pinecrest, has agreed to purchase Village Square Pizza. For the past 27 years the restaurant has been operated by Joe DeGaetano, who purchased the restaurant from the previous owners in 1995.
"I grew up eating Village Square Pizza as a young Clevelander on the east side. I knew the phone number by heart. When I saw the announcement of their closing today, I wanted to see how I could prevent that. Now with Village Square Pizza as part of the Kind of One family, my kids will be able to grow up loving their pizza just like I did," said Todd Leebow.
Kind of One Concepts, a MUVI business, (Majestic Universe Ventures and Investments) will continue to operate Village Square Pizza under its original brand name and in the existing space for now.
MC: info@kindofoneconcepts.com
SOURCE Kind of One Concepts
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.