Antimicrobial and Antibacterial Plastics Industry Worth $47.9 Billion by 2026 - Imperative Market Insights and Analysis of Top Players, Including Avient Corp, DuPont, Lonza Group, and Parx Materials

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial and Antibacterial Plastics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the antimicrobial and antibacterial plastic industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of relevant regions, countries and applications. Market trends, market growth drivers and challenges impeding the market are discussed.
Market Insights
Rapid technological changes highlight the need to develop technologies that will foster a more sustainable future. Policies can support technological advancements in diverse end-use sectors, from healthcare and packaging industries to automotive and architecture. During the last decade, several food crises have brought to light the need for antimicrobial products to reduce the risks associated with contamination, especially that of food by pathogenic species.
The demand for antimicrobial plastic is expected to soar over the coming years due to its increasing penetration in packaging and consumer products. There is also rising demand for plastics as a substitute for traditional materials in medical instruments, including medical ventilators and anesthetic machines. These factors will substantially boost the antimicrobial and antibacterial plastics industry.
To manage enterprises and resources effectively, corporations engaged in the antimicrobial plastics industry must understand the significance of these trends, as must stakeholders in the industry. End users of antimicrobial plastics must consider the effects of these changes in order to select the most cost-effective options among available products and technologies prior to committing significant capital resources.
Over the next four years, significant changes are forecast to take place in global antimicrobial and antibacterial plastics manufacturing and applications. Consequently, the information presented in this study is likely to be of critical importance to all the stakeholders present across the value chain.
The report includes:
- 119 data tables and 42 additional tables
- An up-to-date review and analysis of the current and future global markets for antimicrobial and antibacterial plastics
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Identification of recent industry trends that will affect the use of antimicrobial and antibacterial plastics and their major end-use application markets
- Evaluation and forecast the overall global market size, forecasted growth rate, and corresponding market share analysis by plastic type, application, and geographic region
- Highlights of the upcoming market opportunities for antimicrobial and antibacterial plastics and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and subsegments
- Country-specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Russia, CEE Countries, China, Japan, India, Brazil, South Africa and other ASEAN countries
- Review, analysis and forecast market developments that will affect major applications including packaging, automotive, consumer goods, medical, building and construction
- Discussion of industry value chain analysis, major stakeholders and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
- Insight into the company competitive landscape, key mergers and acquisitions (M&A), collaboration agreements, and company revenue share analysis across the global antimicrobial and antibacterial plastics market
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading market participants, including Avient Corp., DuPont, Lonza Group, Parx Materials and Sanitized AG
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Overview
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Overview of Antimicrobial and Antibacterial Plastics
Chapter 3 Market Trends
- Industry Landscape
- Future Trends and Innovations
- Megatrends
- the Connected Factory
- Lightweighting
- Automation and Customization
- Three Rs: Reclaimable, Recyclable and Renewable
- Growth Drivers
- Expanding Electronics Industry
- Surging Packaging Industry
- Infrastructure Development
- Robust Growth in Food Packaging
- Surging Pharmaceutical Industry
- Restraints
- Volatile Polymer Prices
- Regulatory Trends
- Trade Statistics (Import/Export Data)
- Porter's Analysis
- Supplier Power
- Buyer Power
- Threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
- Industry Rivalry
- PESTLE Analysis
- Political
- Economic
- Social
- Technological
- Legal
- Environmental
Chapter 4 Technology Background
- Overview
- ISO 22196
- Benefits of Antimicrobial Technology
- Antibacterial Vs. Antimicrobial
- Sustainable Contributions
- Production Process
- Melt Compounding
- Pelletizing
- Dry Blending
- Patent Analysis
Chapter 5 Industry Value Chain
- Value Chain
- COVID-19 Impact on Industry
- Packaging
- Medical and Healthcare
- Automotive
- Consumer Goods
- Building and Construction
- Electrical and Electronics
- Raw Material Analysis
- Pricing Analysis
Chapter 6 Vendor Matrix
- List of Vendors
- Brand Analysis
- Major Stakeholders
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type
- Overview
- Mechanism of Action
- Factors Affecting Antimicrobial Activity
- Commodity Plastics
- Polyethylene
- Polypropylene
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Polyurethane
- Polystyrene
- Polyethylene Terephthalate
- Others
- Engineering Plastics
- Benefits of Engineered Plastics
- Polycarbonate
- Polyamide
- Polyoxymethylene
- Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
- Other
- High-Performance Plastics
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application
- Overview
- Medical and Healthcare
- Packaging
- Consumer Goods
- Automotive
- Building and Construction
- Others
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Antimicrobial and Antibacterial Plastic Market
- North America
- U.S.
- Mexico
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Russia
- Cee Countries
- U.K.
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN Countries
- Rest of Asia
- Rest of the World
- Brazil
- South Africa
- Rest of the Countries
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Company Market Share Analysis
- Major Mergers, Acquisitions and New Product Development
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Avient Corp.
- Americhem Inc.
- BASF SE
- Biocote Ltd.
- Dupont De Nemours Inc.
- Foster Corp.
- King Plastic Corp.
- Lonza Group AG
- Microban International Ltd.
- Milliken & Co.
- Parx Materials NV
- Ray Products Co. Inc.
- RTP Co.
- Sanitized AG
Chapter 12 Appendix: Acronyms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z5d338
