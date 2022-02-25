SUBARU EARNS SIX 2022 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK AWARDS

Six Subaru models score high marks from IIHS, including four TOP SAFETY PICK + winners

Subaru Legacy earns yet another TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating, making it the longest-running award winner in its class for 17 years in a row (2006-2022)

2022 Forester, WRX, and BRZ are still to be tested

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) is proud to announce that six of its vehicles earned high marks once again from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), including four TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) designations for 2022.

The 2022 Subaru Legacy continues its streak with the 2022 TSP+ designation marking its 17th year in a row as an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) winner. The 2022 Outback recorded its 14th year in a row of being a TSP winner with a 2022 TSP+. The 2022 Ascent and 2022 Crosstrek PHEV also both received TSP+ ratings.

The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek and Impreza 5-door received TOP SAFETY PICK ratings when equipped with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology and specific headlights. The Crosstrek has received a TSP for every year it has been on the market, 11 years in a row.

"Safety is in our DNA and always at the forefront of everything we do," said Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) president, chairman and CEO Yasushi Enami. "These Top Safety Pick awards from IIHS reinforce Subaru's commitment to safety and we will continue to prioritize the safety of everyone on the road."

Models yet to be tested include the 2022 BRZ, WRX, and Forester, the latter two coming equipped with the next generation of Eyesight. Generation four of Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology features enhanced software, widened field of view, and the addition of an electric brake booster to improve brake performance in sudden stops.

All the 2022 award winners earn good ratings in six IIHS crashworthiness tests, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraint tests. They are also available with front crash prevention systems that earn advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations, as well as at least one headlight system that earns a good or acceptable rating. For the TOP SAFETY PICK+ recipients, good or acceptable headlights are standard across all trims.

