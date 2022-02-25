DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES SHAREHOLDERS ELECTS SEVEN DIRECTORS AT AGM

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or "the Company") DSM announces the voting results from the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") held on February 25, 2022.

A total of 37,223,708 common shares were represented at the AGM, representing 25.44% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as at the record date. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the company's notice of meeting and information circular; both dated January 12, 2022 were approved by 99.97% of the votes cast at the AGM.

The following Directors elected are John H Akwenye, Pierre Léveillé, Jean-Luc Roy, Ally Angula, Tim Fernback, Thomas Tumoscheit and Pierre Matte.

Mr. Chad Williams did not renew his Directorship for personal and business reasons. The Board of Directors would like to acknowledge his dedication and support during the past year. We wish him good luck with his future endeavors.

Mr. Pierre Matte has been appointed a Director of the Company for the first time. Mr. Matte has over 20 years experience in the mining industry. The majority of Mr. Matte's experience has been in Africa. He has been Director of Finance and Administration for Etruscan in Niger, for the Kenor Group in Guinea and for Anglogold in Mali. He has been General manager and Country Manager for Nevsun Resources and Avion Gold on the Tabakoto mine in Mali. He has been General manager for Roxgold in Burkina Faso. His experience includes exploration and development programs management, mines construction and mines operations. Mr. Matte holds a Bachelor's degree in accounting sciences from "Université du Québec", Montreal

About Deep-South Resources Inc

Deep-South Resources is a mineral exploration and development company Deep-South growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and in proximity to infrastructure in stable countries. In using and assessing environmentally friendly technologies in the development of its copper project, Deep-South embraces the green revolution.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information contained in this news release which are not statements of historical facts may be "forward-looking information" for the purposes of Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "schedule", "understand" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: the Minister's refusal to renew the Company's Licence, the Company's intention to contest the Minister's decision before the Courts of Namibia and the outcome of such proceedings.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Deep-South, are inherently subject to significant technical, political, business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Factors and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: political risks associated with the Company's operations in Namibia; the failure of the Namibian Government to comply with its continuing obligations under the Act to allow for the renewal of the Licence; the impact of changes in, or to the more aggressive enforcement of, laws, regulations and government practices; the inability of the Company and its subsidiaries to enforce their legal rights in certain circumstances. For additional risk factors, please see the Company's most recently filed Management Discussions & Analysis available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

There can be no assurances that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as many factors and future events, both known and unknown could cause actual results, performance or achievements to vary or differ materially from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained herein or incorporated by reference. Accordingly, all such factors should be considered carefully when making decisions with respect to Deep-South, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is made as at the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

