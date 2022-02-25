CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NIL Partners Announces Partnership with the Butkus Foundation to Promote Off-the-Field Excellence

NIL Partners is pleased to announce they have been chosen by the Butkus Foundation to further their mission of promoting off-the-field excellence for student-athletes.

The Butkus Foundation was established by NFL Hall of Fame player and Chicago Bear legend Dick Butkus with a focus on advancing issues of health and wellness among athletes, particularly through the "I Play Clean" program, and the "Butkus Center for Cardiovascular Wellness."

Through this partnership, NIL Partners will create specific "Mentor Modules" for their learning module system (LMS) online platform dedicated to helping student-athletes monitor and maintain their physical and mental health, taught by "Mentors" consisting of professional athletes and health care professionals. The Butkus Foundation will provide access to their roster of Butkus Award-winning athletes and their network of athletic resources.

"We appreciate the mission NIL Partners have to be true advocates for student-athletes and championing the cause of financial literacy, social media savvy, and mental health awareness," enthused Matt Butkus on behalf of the Butkus Foundation. "While my father may have been the most feared man on the gridiron, off the field he has dedicated his life to helping athletes maintain their health to extend their playing careers and to make an easier transition off the field."

"NIL Partners is truly honored to have been recognized by the Butkus Foundation for what we are building for all student-athletes. Far too many athletes have stumbled and endured hardships due to a lack of education and awareness- especially when it comes to mental health, financial literacy and the intricacies of social media; our goal is to change that narrative," commented Steven Simmons, Chief Operating Officer of NIL Partners. "We applaud the mission of the Butkus Foundation and will dedicate a portion of our proceeds to support their great cause."

About NIL Partners

NIL Partners brings dozens of former professional athletes, entrepreneurs, distinguished professors, and social media influencers together to share what they have learned and to provide insight into financial literacy, social media savvy, and mental health awareness to help student-athletes navigate the NIL landscape. Go to nil-partners.com to learn more and follow us on Twitter!

About the Butkus Foundation

The Butkus® Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and a private corporation, created to advance health and wellness through special cause marketing initiatives associated with Dick Butkus, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker.

