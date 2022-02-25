The American Turkish Society Announces its Tenth Class of "Young Society Leaders"- YSLs

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Turkish Society is pleased to announce the tenth class of "Young Society Leaders," a group of 13 accomplished professionals with a demonstrated record of leadership ability and commitment to serve the U.S.-Turkish community at large.
"Congratulations to our newest class of Young Society Leaders! We have no doubt that this year's class is more than dedicated to help further the mission of The American Turkish Society and are excited to collaborate on projects that will move the needle on matters related to the American-Turkish cause" said co-chairs of The American Turkish Society, Michael M. Roberts and Suzan Sabanci Dincer. This year's new Young Society Leaders are:
1. Sine Akten MD - Assistant Professor of Medicine, Co-founder of Re-Xfunctional LLC
2. Irem Aktug Lundell - Technical Project Manager at Meta
3. Melis Aydogan – Founder of Ruya Coffee
4. Berfu Aygenc - Lecturer, New York University
5. Aslihan Denizkurdu - COO / Head of Governance – Risk Management
6. Melis Dural - Founder & CEO of EKOS.AI
7. Arzu Esendemir - CEO & CO-FOUNDER, Flatbread Grill® and Thumb Bread®
8. Gonca Esendemir - CEO & CO-FOUNDER, Flatbread Grill® and Thumb Bread®
9. Tekin Girgin - Writer, Director and Artist
10. Asli Ozelli – Executive Director at AmCham
11. Cansu Ozgul - Founder of ContempCo
12. Izzet Pinto – Founder &CEO of Global Agency
13. Selim Tezcan – COO of Ekolog Transport and Logistic Facilities LLC
The American Turkish Society's mission is to enhance business, economic, and cultural ties between Turkey and the United States. The Society convenes leaders in government, business, and civil society to discuss and advance U.S.-Turkish relations; fosters understanding and cooperation between the two countries through education, cultural exchange, philanthropy, and networking; informs the American public about Turkey's current affairs, economy, history, and society; presents and supports programs highlighting Turkish arts and culture; and nurtures the next generation of leaders through its Young Society Leaders program. Founded in 1949 by a group of visionaries, The American Turkish Society is the oldest American institution dedicated to building bridges between the United States and Turkey in order to achieve common goals of peace and prosperity. The American Turkish Society is a 501(c) 3 charitable organization, registered in New York State. Contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.
SOURCE The American Turkish Society
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.