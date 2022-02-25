Proposed Settlement Reached in Canadian Small-Size Ball Bearings Class Actions

LONDON, ON, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - A proposed national settlement has been reached with NSK Ltd. and NSK Canada Inc. (collectively "NSK") in Canadian class actions concerning the alleged price fixing of small-size ball bearings.
Small-size ball bearings are notably used in communication devices, household appliances, video cameras, personal computers, printers, air conditioning units, vacuum cleaners, fishing reels and power tools, among other products.
NSK has agreed to pay CAD $600,000 for the benefit of settlement class members. The settlement, which was negotiated over several months, is not an admission by NSK of liability, fault, or wrongdoing, but is a compromise of disputed claims. The settlement must be approved by the courts before it becomes effective.
To be a member of these class actions, one must have purchased a small-size ball bearing or a product containing a small-size ball bearing between June 1, 2003 and October 31, 2011.
This is the second and final settlement to be reached in the actions. An earlier national settlement valued at CAD $1.5 million has been previously approved by the courts. If approved, the NSK settlement will resolve the litigation in its entirety.
The settlement amounts will not be distributed at this time. At a future time, the courts will approve a process for the payment of claims to class members. A further notice will be provided at the time of distribution.
For more detailed information and to review the long-form notice, please visit https://www.foremancompany.com/small-bearings.
Settlement Class Members are represented by:
In Québec: Belleau Lapointe, s.e.n.c.r.l.
In British Columbia: Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman LLP
Canada excluding Québec and British Columbia : Foreman & Company Professional Corporation
Media contacts:
English: Jonathan Foreman - classactions@foremancompany.com, 519-914-1175 x 102
French: Marie-Ève Dumont, Option consommateurs - medumont@optionconsommateurs.org, 514-777-6133
SOURCE Foreman & Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.