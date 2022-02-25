FESTIVAL OF FINE ARTS PRESENTS CONCERTS TO SOUND THE ARRIVAL OF MARCH

LAKELAND, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College's Festival of Fine Arts continues its spring semester offerings with a pair of shows to begin March.
First up is a mix of poetry and music, as the Florida Southern Chamber Singers present "Poetry in Song" as their spring concert at 7:30 p.m. on March 1 at Branscomb Auditorium.
The Chamber Singers, directed by MaryAnn Brilleslyper, will deliver poems brought to life through choral music. The selections span several centuries and represent many different genres, highlighting various themes.
The cost of the choral event is $8 for adults, $4 for children and is free for Florida Southern faculty, staff, and students with ID. The event is open to the public.
On March 2, music once again takes center stage on campus as the masterful mandolin playing of Mike Marshall and Caterina Lichtenberg will fill the Anne McGregor Jenkins Recital Hall at The Robert Davis Performing Arts Center starting at 7:30 p.m.
Marshall is a living compendium of musical styles and has the ability to seamlessly blend his American roots background with a deep understanding of European classical music, Brazilian choro, and other cross-cultural genres. Marshall is a fluid Jazz improviser and a master on mandolin, guitar, mandocello, and violin.
In 2014, Marshall was nominated for his third Grammy Award for his recording with the Turtle Island Quartet. Marshall is touring with German mandolin virtuoso Caterina Lichtenberg, who holds the position of mandolin professor at the Cologne Music Conservatory.
The pair have released two albums on the Adventure Music label and have performed at the Carmel Bach Festival, The Savannah Music Festival, the Bach Haus in Liepzig, Germany and the Rockygrass Bluegrass Festival in Colorado. The two have also been soloists with the New Century Orchestra under Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, and Orchester l'arte del mondo from Cologne, Germany. Their most recent recording is a compilation of Johann Sebastian Bach duets performed on mandocello and mandolin.
The concert costs $18 for adults and $9 for children. Florida Southern College faculty, staff and students can attend for free with their ID. This event is also open to the public.
For more information, call Crystal Norman at 863-680-4295.
About Florida Southern College
Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked at #8 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022 "Best Colleges" guide and is included in The Princeton Review's 2022 Best 387 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2022." The 2021-2022 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets & Quants, U.S. News & World Report, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 12 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.
