Thor vs Eddie Strongman Fight Live Streamed Free Exclusively on SEGI.TV

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (SEGI) is pleased to announce that it will live stream the highly anticipated fight between the world strong men Hafthor Bjornsson and Eddie Hall. Sycamore will monetize this fight by selling 30-second commercial spots during pre and post-fight coverage which will include never-before-seen Thor vs Eddie footage.
"We are excited to be the exclusive streaming provider for the Thor vs Eddie fight. With live streaming sports revenues expected to quadruple by 2028, we at SEGI.TV are uniquely positioned to capitalize on this new ad supported model," Says Edward Sylvan, CEO of Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc.
Dubbed 'The Heaviest Boxing Match in History' the fight will take place Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in the UAE.
About Sycamore Entertainment Group. (SEGI):
Sycamore Entertainment is a diversified entertainment company that specializes in the acquisition, marketing and worldwide distribution of quality finished feature-length motion pictures. Sycamores' management team utilizes its long standing relationships to provide market specific publicity, promotion, media buying, theatrical placement and Print and & Advertising financing for theatrical domestic release.
Visit: www.sycamoreentertainment.com
About SEGI.TV:
SEGI.TV is a new free streaming experience from Sycamore Entertainment Group that is designed to engage the new culture of diverse audiences and filmmakers, built on the pillars of equality, sustainability, and community. Visit: Segi.tv
Forward-Looking Safe Harbour Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties related to events dependent on circumstances that will occur in the near future. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Sycamore Films actual results in future periods to differ materially from results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to obtain rights to distribute and market films, product availability; demand and market competition, and access to capital markets. For a more complete discussion of the risks to which Sycamore Films is subject to please see our filings with the SEC, including our Current Report on Form 8-K filed May 21, 2010 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter 2010. You should independently investigate and fully understand all risks before making investment decisions.
SOURCE Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc.
