PrideStaff Melville Relocates to Better Serve Area Employers and Job Seekers and Support Growth

FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that their award-winning Melville office recently relocated to 1121 Walt Whitman Road, Suite 202, Melville, NY 11747. The office continues to offer a full range of staffing and employment services in a variety of professional, administrative, accounting & finance and light industrial disciplines.

"Business is robust in the Tri-State area, and PrideStaff is ready to help," said Aaron Zweback, Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Melville. "After more than 17 years in our original location, we are excited to make the move to an office space that's more centrally located to service our customers and better configured to support our growth.

"The new office is two miles north of our old office, very easy to find, and situated just north of the Long Island Expressway," continued Zweback. "With this move, PrideStaff Melville will be in a stronger position to quickly recruit qualified candidates and meet employers' staffing and hiring needs as the economy continues to rebound."

As a national staffing services organization, PrideStaff provides outstanding service and results by removing the guesswork from staffing. The Melville office uses this approach to recruit superior light industrial, administrative and professional candidates for employers in their market.

The success of PrideStaff's approach is evident, as they consistently rank among the highest .5% of staffing firms in the industry. According to ClearlyRated, a business intelligence firm specializing in the staffing industry, PrideStaff earned a client Net Promoter® Score (NPS) as high as or higher than other well-known brands such as Amazon and Netflix. NPS is computed by subtracting a firm's detractors from its promoters.

Net Promoter, Net Promoter System, Net Promoter Score, NPS and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Fred Reichheld and Satmetrix Systems, Inc.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Awards nine years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

Media Contact

Bri Castro, PrideStaff, 559.432.7780, bcastro@pridestaff.com

SOURCE PrideStaff