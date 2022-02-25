Orlando Investigator Shares De-Bugging Techniques As Hidden Camera Usage Rises

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Confirmed cases of hidden cameras being used to obtain private, graphic photos and videos have increased by 50% in some areas but experts say these numbers are much higher in some areas. "We get three (3) to ten (10) calls from people concerned about hidden cameras every day and not all of them are just paranoid," says Matt Aubin, lead investigator at Southern Recon Agency in Orlando, FL. "Honestly, I think it's the availability of high-quality equipment at really, really, really cheap prices," said Aubin. "You said that they doubled, but that's just the ones that they actually caught and reported," he continued to say.

With so many private citizens spying on each other, Aubin decided to share some of his expertise in a staged situation where Channel 10 News in Tampa Bay, FL, set up six (6) hidden cameras. Aubin proceeded to methodically pick apart abnormalities and indicators of hidden cameras, detailing his process as he pointed out each device.

Aubin instructs citizens to be vigilant when entering a room; looking for anomalies as well as unplugging and removing electronics that appear suspicious. With schools, public restrooms, fitness centers, and dressing rooms being targeted more frequently, it's more important than ever to keep a watchful eye.

Matt Aubin, the lead investigator with Southern Recon Agency and CSCT Global, has numerous credentials, including a seat on the FALI Board of Directors, Digital Forensics Examiner, FBCI Florida Board Investigator CFI-FTER Certification, and Forensic Interviewer TSCM certification that give him a unique perspective and a refined knowledge regarding missing person's cases.

