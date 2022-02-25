Utah's Newest Sustainable Community, Benloch Ranch, Embodies Mountain Modern Lifestyle

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thoughtfully designed just outside of Park City, Utah amidst rolling ranch land, protected forest and some of the West's most distinguished mountain communities, the 2,550-acre Benloch Ranch development offers an exceptional opportunity to own a part of the mountain modern lifestyle. With over 900 acres of open space and 20 miles of trails, Benloch Ranch's highest priority is to minimize negative environmental impacts, while striving to be better stewards of the land. The community has adopted a high level of sustainability standards including protection policies surrounding wildlife preservation, conservation of vegetation, and water quality protection. For more information visit https://www.benlochranch.com/ or call 435-291-1721.

"Understanding and embracing the importance of the incredible surroundings at Benloch Ranch is central to our conservation philosophy," said Jamie Mackay, founder of Mackay Developments. "We are lucky to find ourselves in an environment amongst the natural beauty of the Unita and Wasatch mountains and along the pristine waters of the Provo and Weber rivers. Our community's stewardship is critical to preserving the unique environment that we see every day."

Key Environmental Initiatives:



Seeding native plant species indigenous to the ecosystem allows the natural state of the land to flourish.

Minimizing operational impacts through sourcing sustainable materials, energy needs, and reducing waste.

Reduction of noise pollution to protect the health and safety of native wildlife species in our neighboring national forest.

Reducing storm water runoff and conserving rain and potable water use throughout the community.

Encouraging the use of solar power throughout the entire community.

"Our quality of life depends on the continued health and viability of the ecosystem in which we live," said Mackay. "Since day one, responsible land management and sustainable practices have been at the core of our mission. The Benloch Ranch community is committed to a legacy of responsible environmental, community, and economic stewardship to ensure that generations to come will enjoy what we left behind."

Ten world-class ski resorts, 15 golf courses, angling on two celebrated rivers, a reservoir of boating activities, and hundreds of miles of mountain biking and trail running are only minutes from Benloch Ranch, while five national parks and over 40 state parks are within a few hours. At Benloch Ranch, countless recreational opportunities and the beauty of the American West are just minutes from the bustling ski-town of Park City, the Sundance Film Festival, and an international airport.

Benloch Ranch's modern mountain homes redefine alpine living for today. Made with forward-thinking, elegant designs, the modern mountain house plans combine sustainability with unparalleled luxury in one of the most in-demand skiing and alpine locations in the world. The community combines open spaces with high-end finishes, open-concept floor plans, and fluid movement between generously appointed indoor and outdoor spaces for homes that balance comfort and sophistication.

"When you purchase a home in Benloch Ranch, you're not only getting your own little paradise in the valley, you're making an investment in your future," said Mackay. "The area is a perpetual draw for skiers, nature lovers and vacationers alike. Whether you plan to make Benloch your full-time base camp, use it as a second home, or even a nightly rental property, the active real estate market and bustling tourism industry make homes here an incredible asset — now and long into the future."

Benloch Ranch Amenities:



Commercial Center: Grocery, Retail, & Shuttle Service

Community Gardens

Fireside Resort: Convention Center, Clubhouse, Spa, & Fireside Village

Restaurant

Kids Camp & Winter Sports : Beginner ski and sledding hill with rope tow

: Beginner ski and sledding hill with rope tow Skeet Shooting Range & Archery

Skating Pond

Indoor/Outdoor Storage

Glamping

Yurt & Backcountry Camping

20+ Miles of Trails: Mountain Biking, Hiking, Snowmobiling, ATVs, Cross Country Skiing

Horseback riding

