SANDLER NAMED A 2022 TOP FRANCHISE BY FRANCHISE BUSINESS REVIEW

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchise Business Review (FBR) has named Sandler (www.sandler.com) a Top Franchise for 2022. This is the 17th annual ranking of the best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise businesss owners.
Franchise Business Review (www.franchisebusinessreview.com) surveyed over 30,000 franchise owners from over 300 leading brands and then analyzed the data from each brand. A market research firm, FBR performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and provides the only ranking of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.
According to Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review, "While the pandemic impacted various business sectors differently, the last eighteen months have clearly demonstrated the inherent strengths of the franchise business model. The old franchise adage of 'being in business for yourself, but not by yourself' has never been more important."
David Mattson, President & CEO of Sandler, says, "With our annual Sandler Summit (https://events.bizzabo.com/347839) right around the corner, and as one of the largest training organizations in the world, we appreciate this timely recognition from FBR. We thank all our franchisees for sharing their positive feedback."
Sandler provides innovative customer-focused content, tools and resources designed to increase performance and stature of those involved in revenue generation. Delivery modalities include Virtual Instructor-Led Training (livestream & on-demand), Online Courses (SandlerOnline LMS), and in-person ILT via 270 local offices as well as the Corporate Development Division which serves enterprise organizations.
Programs focused on Prospecting, Social Selling, Enterprise Selling, Customer Success, Sales Management, Selling Into the C-Suite, and Coaching result in common processes, culture and sales language within client organizations, translating to increased revenue and more accurate forecasting. For more information please visit www.Sandler.com.
