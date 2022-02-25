IBERIA ADVISORY AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF THE NAVY (DON) FINANCIAL OPERATIONS REMEDIATION SUPPORT CONTRACT

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iberia Advisory announces today the recent award of a contract to support the DON's Operations Management Division of FMO. The three-year prime contract leverages Iberia's subject matter expertise in FMO programs. Iberia will provide data analytics and internal controls support for the following portfolio of financial management programs:
- Integrated Risk Management
- Payment Integrity Information Act of 2019
- Defense Finance and Accounting Service Bill
- Government Purchase Card and Travel Charge Card
- Barring Act Waiver and Contract Debt Deferment
- Military Banking
"Iberia is honored to receive this award. Our team members have been working with FMO for several years and understand the intricacies of their programs, systems, and culture. We will utilize our institutional knowledge to provide strategic guidance and drive innovations across each of these FMO Operations Management Division programs," said Ryan Waguespack, President of Iberia.
This contract represents Iberia's second contract with the DON FMO. The Operations Management Division of FMO provides operational and sustainment support of all Financial Improvement Audit Readiness related activities within the DON. In addition, they facilitate FMO's business success by ensuring an overarching alignment across Divisions by maintaining continuous communications, and providing acquisition management, budgeting and resources, and analytical support to its customers.
About Iberia Advisory
Iberia Advisory is a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)-verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and provider of financial management services to the Federal Government and Department of Defense (DoD). Iberia provides government consulting services in the areas of Financial Management & Audit Support; Program & Project Management; Advanced Analytics & Decision Support; Transformation & Strategy; and Change Management. To learn more, visit www.iberiaadvisory.com
SOURCE Iberia Advisory
