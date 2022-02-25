Ignite Your Spirit: Tommy Hilfiger Presented by Gabriel & Co.

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gabriel & Co., the most trusted leader of the bridal and fashion fine jewelry world, welcomes the celebration of reemergence, with the introduction of their newest Designer Flash Series featuring Tommy Hilfiger. Change is in the air and with the resurgence of energy, consumers and designers alike are eager for a refresh. Gabriel & Co. and Tommy Hilfiger's reimagined collections seamlessly usher in this new era in style.
"The extraordinary longevity of Tommy Hilfiger's career is due to his unflagging drive to discover, assess, and then satisfy the desires of each upcoming American generation, yet shrewdly adapting his designs so that they are globally accessible to every demographic." - Gabriel & Co.'s Global Style Director, Hal Rubenstein.
In the exclusive interview, Tommy heartly reinforces Gabriel's latest mission to "Ignite Your Spirit." The fine jeweler's newest styles of Bujukan bracelets, Kaslique earrings and Gaby necklaces are among the sparklers that pair perfectly with Tommy's latest spring collections. Mr. Hilfiger explains, "For the last two years, people have been focused on the most casual and comfortable clothes," says Tommy, "But starting last fall, people began to desire clothes to 'wear out' again." Shifting to meet the needs of their consumers, the brand is "… elevating everything; better quality, more expensive pieces but chicer… Sophisticated without forgetting comfort." Evident in Gabriel & Co.'s dynamic portfolio, the brands elevated yet every day fine jewelry finds perfect harmony with the timeless aesthetic Hilfiger continues to be known for.
The complete Designer Flash Series highlights talent with diverse style aesthetics to showcase Gabriel & Co.'s wide range of offerings. Each designer-dedicated web page features four parts: a written interview; the designer's selection of five new jewels from Gabriel & Co., along with a statement on each piece; the podcast, which can be viewed and downloaded; and a #GabrielNY section, offers each piece that the designers used to style the model in the on-page photos. Past installments featured such artists as Norma Kamali, Badgely Mischka, Max Mara, Adam Lippes, Donna Karan's Urban Zen and Oscar de la Renta.
The interview and podcast featuring Tommy Hilfiger is online now, available at: https://www.gabrielny.com/designer-flash-tommy-hilfiger-collaboration
About Gabriel & Co.:
Gabriel & Co. is a New York City based jewelry design house which was founded in 1989 by brothers Jack and Dominick Gabriel. Family owned and operated, the company began in New York City and has since evolved into one of the most prolific fine jewelry brands in the U.S., sold at nationwide retailers. The story of Gabriel & Co. is one of passion, integrity, service and trust. Gabriel creates beautifully unique and distinctive pieces that are designed to reflect the true beauty that is unique in all of us. Each piece is passionately designed and created as a crafted personal experience. By infusing human passion into natural elements, Gabriel creates jewelry that enhances and celebrates beauty and personal achievements. Individually numbered, each piece is as unique as the woman who wears it. Gabriel & Co. has consistently won awards since 2011 in both JCK & Instore Magazines and Jewelers of America for being one of the most innovative and best performing brands in the jewelry industry.
