Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) physicians host free virtual events throughout March honoring Endometriosis Awareness Month

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Individuals and couples struggling with infertility are invited to join Shady Grove Fertility's (SGF) three, free virtual events featuring topics including endometriosis, fertility basics, and menstrual cycles. In support of those affected by endometriosis, and to honor Endometriosis Awareness Month this March, Joseph Osheroff, M.D., who sees patients at SGF's Columbia, Maryland, office, will host a virtual Endometriosis webinar on March 1 at 12 p.m. ET.

Endometriosis is present when cells that ordinarily line the uterine cavity reside in the pelvis leading to cyclic pelvic pain, inflammation, and sometimes scarring in and around the Fallopian tubes.

"Endometriosis affects approximately 48 percent of women experiencing infertility," shares Dr. Osheroff. "We want those with endometriosis to have a better understanding of how their diagnosis might affect their fertility and encourage them to see a fertility specialist as soon as possible."

On March 15, Ryan Martin M.D., who sees patients at SGF's Warrington, Pennsylvania, office, will host a Fertility 101 webinar on March 15 at 12 p.m. ET. During this informational event, Dr. Martin will discuss:



who should see a fertility specialist,

what to expect during the initial appointment,

how fertility is diagnosed,

treatment options,

and SGF's unique financial options.

Rounding out March events is Alex Polotsky, M.D., who sees patients at SGF Colorado's Colorado Springs and Denver offices, will host the Menstrual Cycle and Fertility webinar on March 29 at 2 p.m. ET. Dr. Polotsky will review the basics of menstruation and ovulation, explain irregular vs. normal cycles, and describe red flags that warrant the attention of a fertility specialist sooner rather than later.

March 2022 virtual fertility events at-a-glance



While SGF fertility webinars are complimentary, interested parties must register to attend by visiting the SGF calendar of events. For more information, visit SGF's growing resource library for free, on-demand webinars, e-books, and other educational resources. Follow SGF on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates and events.

For people struggling to conceive, it may be time to consult a fertility specialist. Contact the SGF New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or complete a brief online request form to schedule a virtual fertility consult with an SGF physician.

