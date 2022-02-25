SWAT Mosquito Systems Expands into Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SWAT Mosquito Systems today announced that they will open a new location in Orlando, Florida. This move is the first foray out of the South Florida region and furthers the company's mission to be the premier provider of mosquito prevention in the Southeast.
"We are thrilled to expand the SWAT Mosquito Systems concept throughout Florida. The decision to expand our presence into the Orlando area was a logical next step in our business growth strategy," says Steve Jenkins, CEO at SWAT Mosquito Systems.
"Moving into this new market is further validation of our great product, people, and potential. This move ensures the company is best positioned to continue offering both the commercial and residential Florida communities a bug-free environment."
SWAT Mosquito Systems has dominated the South Florida market for the past 16 years, combating mosquitoes and no-see-ums with a unique approach. The company provides permanent automated mosquito misting systems for commercial and residential clients, offering installation, repair, maintenance, and service, including tank refills of existing systems.
SWAT's expansion into Orlando is just the start of their growth initiative. "We plan on expanding throughout the state of Florida, and eventually other areas of the Southeast," says Jenkins. SWAT will soon open locations in Tampa, Sarasota, and Fort Myers, with an eye toward further expansion into neighboring states.
For more information about SWAT Mosquito Systems, please call 407-816-6100 or visit https://orlando.swatmosquitosystems.com.
