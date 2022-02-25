Media Advisory - Minister Champagne to announce important funding to support the Canadian semiconductor and photonics industries

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will announce important funding to support the Canadian semiconductor and photonics industries. A media availability will follow the announcement, and members of the media will be invited on a guided tour of the Canadian Photonics Fabrication Centre.

Date: Monday, February 28, 2022



Time: 12:15PM (ET)



Location: National Research Council of Canada

1200 Montreal Road

Building M-50

Ottawa, Ontario

Media participation on site

Media outlets wishing to attend the event must confirm their participation with ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca by Monday, February 28, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. Media representatives are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the start of the event.

To ensure compliance with local public health guidelines, only one camera person and one photographer will be authorized on site. Media outlets are therefore invited to set up a camera and photography pool.

In accordance with public health guidelines, all guests will be required to sign in and provide their name and phone number for contact tracing. Guests will also be required to wear an NRC-supplied mask at all times when indoors and in shared outdoor spaces.

Media participation by teleconference

Media outlets wishing to take part in the teleconference are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.

The announcement will be live-streamed on the Canadian Innovation Facebook page.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada