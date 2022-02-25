Griffin Structures' Aquatic Center portfolio surpasses $1 billion with the groundbreaking and award of several California projects

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An experienced PMCM firm for California cities, counties, and various public and private Clients, the Griffin Structures team offers programming, design management, and construction management throughout Northern and Southern California.
Program and Construction Management firm Griffin Structures is currently leading a collection of Aquatic Center projects for the cities of Mountain View, Piedmont, San Bruno, as well as the East Bay Regional Park District. These aquatic facilities, complimented with bathhouses, community centers, and gymnasiums, feature a variety of competitive and non-competitive indoor and outdoor pools, splash pads, aquatic play structures, and highly sustainable design features.
"With both the Mountain View Rengstorff Park Aquatic Center and East Bay Regional Parks District Roberts Pool Aquatic Center nearing groundbreaking, we are enthusiastic to demonstrate the level of service required to deliver a successful aquatic center." says Jon Hughes, Executive Vice President of Griffin Structures. "Within the last two years, we have experienced a significant increase in the public demand for aquatic facilities," says Hughes "and we are proud to share productivity enhancements that bring tangible value to the City on projects such as the Marguerite Aquatics Center and my personal experience delivering the largest circular pool in the world located at the Pelican Hill Resort in Newport Beach, California."
The City of Mountain View's Rengstorff Park Aquatic Center will break ground this year and once completed will become a year-round aquatics center for the community, housing an 8,000+ SF aquatics center building, lap and leisure pools, and additional features. The renovation of the Eastbay Regional Parks District's Roberts Pool is also approaching construction and will include an extensive upgrade to a six-competition lane pool and the incorporation of a 2,500+ SF bathhouse. Additional projects include the City of Piedmont's 21,000+ SF Aquatic Center as well as the City of San Bruno's 40,000+ SF Recreation and Aquatics Center.
ABOUT GRIFFIN STRUCTURES
For 40 years, Griffin Structures has provided award-winning Program and Construction Management services with over 350 projects completed throughout California. The diverse and experienced team at Griffin Structures shares a long history of successful project delivery for virtually every project type. For more detailed information about the Griffin Structures team and career opportunities, visit www.griffinstructures.com.
SOURCE Griffin Structures, Inc
