OpSens Reports on Voting Results from its Annual Shareholders Meeting

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") OPS OPSSF, a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering innovative solutions based on its proprietary optical technology, today announced the voting results following its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on January 18, 2022 (the "Meeting").
1. Election of directors:
Based on the proxies received and the votes cast at the Meeting, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders' meeting. Accordingly, the results are set out below:
Name
For
%
For
Votes
Withheld
%
Withheld
Votes
Alan Milinazzo
99.78
47,307,492
0.22
103,506
Lori Chmura
99.82
47,326,517
0.18
84,481
Denis M. Sirois
64.75
30,699,304
35.25
16,711,694
Gaétan Duplain
99.80
47,315,582
0.20
95,416
Denis Harrington
89.19
42,286,074
10.81
5,124,924
Jean Lavigueur
99.82
47,323,782
0.18
87,216
James Patrick Mackin
89.21
42,293,994
10.79
5,117,004
Louis Laflamme
99.75
47,291,582
0.25
119,416
2. Appointment of Deloitte S.E.N.C.R.L./s.r.c, as independent auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to determine their remuneration:
Based on the proxies received and the votes cast at the Meeting, Deloitte, S.E.N.C.R.L./s.r.c, were appointed as independent auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix their remuneration, with the following results:
Independent
For
%
For
Withheld
%
Withheld
Votes
Deloitte
99.73
54,496,496
0.27
145,567
3. Adoption of the Corporation's new by-laws :
The Corporation's technological landscape and governance practices have evolved. To reflect this reality and to introduce a new provision to the effect that a requirement under the New General By-Laws to provide a notice, document, information, or signature in writing may be satisfied by providing it electronically, the directors adopted the New By-Laws on November 22, 2021, which allowed the Corporation to transmit the Circular and related documents through the Notice and Access procedure.
The amendments cease to have effect at the conclusion of the meeting if they are rejected or not submitted to the shareholders. To be validly adopted, the New By-Laws Resolution must be passed by a simple majority of the votes cast by the Shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.
Based on the proxies received and the votes cast, the New By-Laws of the Company were adopted with the following results:
New By-Laws
For
%
For
Votes
Against
%
Against
Votes
Withheld
%
Withheld
Votes
93.27
44,197,427
6.65
3,150,496
0.08
40,075
About OpSens Inc. (www.OpSens.com or www.OpSensmedical.com)
OpSens focuses mainly on interventional cardiology. The Company offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesion access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of over 150,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.
OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.
SOURCE OpSens Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.