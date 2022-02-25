OpSens Reports on Voting Results from its Annual Shareholders Meeting

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") OPS OPSSF, a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering innovative solutions based on its proprietary optical technology, today announced the voting results following its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on January 18, 2022 (the "Meeting").

1. Election of directors:

Based on the proxies received and the votes cast at the Meeting, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders' meeting. Accordingly, the results are set out below:

Name For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Votes Alan Milinazzo 99.78 47,307,492 0.22 103,506 Lori Chmura 99.82 47,326,517 0.18 84,481 Denis M. Sirois 64.75 30,699,304 35.25 16,711,694 Gaétan Duplain 99.80 47,315,582 0.20 95,416 Denis Harrington 89.19 42,286,074 10.81 5,124,924 Jean Lavigueur 99.82 47,323,782 0.18 87,216 James Patrick Mackin 89.21 42,293,994 10.79 5,117,004 Louis Laflamme 99.75 47,291,582 0.25 119,416

2. Appointment of Deloitte S.E.N.C.R.L./s.r.c, as independent auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to determine their remuneration:

Based on the proxies received and the votes cast at the Meeting, Deloitte, S.E.N.C.R.L./s.r.c, were appointed as independent auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix their remuneration, with the following results:

Independent

Auditors For % For

Votes Withheld % Withheld Votes Deloitte 99.73 54,496,496 0.27 145,567

3. Adoption of the Corporation's new by-laws :

The Corporation's technological landscape and governance practices have evolved. To reflect this reality and to introduce a new provision to the effect that a requirement under the New General By-Laws to provide a notice, document, information, or signature in writing may be satisfied by providing it electronically, the directors adopted the New By-Laws on November 22, 2021, which allowed the Corporation to transmit the Circular and related documents through the Notice and Access procedure.

The amendments cease to have effect at the conclusion of the meeting if they are rejected or not submitted to the shareholders. To be validly adopted, the New By-Laws Resolution must be passed by a simple majority of the votes cast by the Shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

Based on the proxies received and the votes cast, the New By-Laws of the Company were adopted with the following results:

New By-Laws For % For Votes Against % Against Votes Withheld % Withheld Votes

93.27 44,197,427 6.65 3,150,496 0.08 40,075

About OpSens Inc. (www.OpSens.com or www.OpSensmedical.com)

OpSens focuses mainly on interventional cardiology. The Company offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesion access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of over 150,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

