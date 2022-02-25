Mobile Game "B: The Beginning Episodio-Zero" Released

TOKYO, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Players can enjoy playing the Netflix Original Anime series "B: The Beginning", produced and operated by D-techno Co., Ltd., as a mobile game.
It is a must-play with an exclusive storyline and a protagonist named "ZERO".
The application has been released on Google Play and App Store in 100 countries, including the United States.
-App Marketplace Links
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bluesom.BTheBeginning
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/b-the-beginning-episodio-zero/id1600199246
-Exclusive Story
"ZERO" an AI with extended intelligence, is assigned to Royal Investigation Service (RIS).
Not knowing how they were devised, ZERO discovers their identity as they investigate different crime scenes with the unit.
Players will enjoy reading a large volume of 12 chapters exclusively developed for this game.
-Auto Battle
Players can progress the story by clearing battles when they encounter enemies during missions.
Battles are easy to play auto battles with no stress.
-Enhancing and Raising Characters
Players can enhance and raise the characters they have through clearing battles and missions.
-About "B: The Beginning"
"B: The Beginning" is the first Netflix original anime born from the collaboration between studio Production I.G and streaming giant Netflix. Set in the fictional Kingdom of Cremona, the story mixes procedural drama with fantasy elements, cleverly calibrating gloomy atmospheres with occasional comical relief and over-the-top action. Released worldwide in 2018, the 12-episode series is directed by Kazuto Nakazawa, also credited as character designer and animation supervisor. One of Japan's top animators, Nakazawa is globally renowned as the director of the much praised animation sequence in Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill: Vol. 1". The series features the theme song, "The Perfect World" composed by former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman and performed by vocalist Jean-Ken Johnny of Man with a Mission fame. The hauntingly beautiful music score is composed by Japan Academy Film Prize winner Yoshihiro Ike ("Blood: The Last Vampire").
The series was selected in competition at the Annecy Animation Festival, and was awarded at the Bucheon International Animation Festival and WorldFest. It was followed in 2021 by a second season, entitled "B: The Beginning Succession".
Official Anime Website:
http://www.productionig.com/contents/works_sp/97_/index.html
B: The Beginning Episodio-Zero
Developer: Bluesom Co., Ltd.
Planning & Production: D-techno Co., Ltd.
Price: Paid App (In-App Purchases Available)
Genre: Adventure/RPG
Compatible Operating Systems: iOS11 or newer, Android 6.0 or newer required.
