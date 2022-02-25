UAE IVF Drugs and Food Supplements Market to Surpass US$ 33.9 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the UAE IVF drugs and food supplements market is estimated to be valued at US$ 20.4 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2022-2030).
Key Trends and Analysis of the UAE IVF Drugs and Food Supplements:
The growing awareness and educational programs conducted in the country is expected to boost the UAE IVF drugs and food supplements market over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2019, the 2nd Fertility Middle East Conference were conducted at Sofitel Dubai Downtown by HealthPlus Fertility Centers, a part of United Eastern Medical Services (UEMedical) and accredited by Dubai Health Authority for more than 400 physicians, specialists, IVF lab technicians, pharmacists, and technicians from different fertility centers and hospitals in the UAE and the region. The aim of this conference was to discuss the latest fertility treatment techniques and advanced technologies and present the latest scientific research on fertility issues such as pregnancy complications, infertility problems which is expected to help IVF specialty doctors to provide IVF Drugs and Food Supplements to patients in upcoming years as the current status in UAE is for year 2019, according to the World Population review stated that the fertility rate in year 2019 was 2.3% and ranks at 88 in overall world which expected to increase the growth of IVF drugs and food supplements market in region.
Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4939
Key Market Takeaways:
The UAE IVF drugs and food supplements market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, owing to the strategies by market players to address to patients issues related to infertility, which is expected to propel growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, on October 15, 2021, Organon, a pharmaceutical company, launched a new website for Fertility Journey that helps inform and empower people with resources and information needed to navigate the process of fertility care. The website aims to meet people wherever they are on their fertility journey and equip them with knowledge and questions for consideration to feel prepared and empowered throughout their journey.
Key players operating in the UAE IVF drugs and food supplements market include Shinelife, Adorefem, LG Chem, Adorshea, Biofield Pharma, Medibyte, Mestra Pharma, Dr. D Pharma, Abbott, Zydus, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Merck KGaA, and Ferring B.V.
Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/4939
Detailed Segmentation:
UAE IVF Drugs and Food Supplements Market, by Product Type:
- Drugs
- Clomiphene
- Injectable Hormones
- Human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG)
- Follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH)
- Human menopausal gonadotropin (hMG)
- Gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH)
- GnRH agonist
- GonGnRH antagonist
- Food Supplements
UAE IVF Drugs and Food Supplements Market, by Distribution Channel:
- Hospitals Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4939
About Us:
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Contact Us:
Mr. Shah
Senior Client Partner – Business Development
Coherent Market Insights
Phone:
US: +1-206-701-6702
UK: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +81-050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
SOURCE Coherent Market Insights
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.